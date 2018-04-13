Donald Trump 'unethical' and 'untethered to truth', says ex-FBI director Comey

Former FBI director James Comey describes President Donald Trump as "unethical" and "untethered to truth" in a new book.

He calls Mr Trump's leadership of the country "ego driven and about personal loyalty".

Mr Comey's comments come in the book in which he casts Mr Trump as a mafia boss-like figure who sought to blur the line between law enforcement and politics and tried to pressure him regarding the investigation into Russian election interference.

The book provides a first-hand account of several moments under scrutiny by special counsel Robert Mueller's team probing possible obstruction of justice by Mr Trump.

The book is sure to ignite a backlash from Mr Trump, who has previously attacked Mr Comey as a "showboat" and a "liar".

It is to be released next week.

- Digital Desk and Press Association
