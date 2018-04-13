Donald Trump 'unethical' and 'untethered to truth', says ex-FBI director Comey

Former FBI director James Comey describes President Donald Trump as "unethical" and "untethered to truth" in a new book.

He calls Mr Trump's leadership of the country "ego driven and about personal loyalty".

Mr Comey's comments come in the book in which he casts Mr Trump as a mafia boss-like figure who sought to blur the line between law enforcement and politics and tried to pressure him regarding the investigation into Russian election interference.

The book provides a first-hand account of several moments under scrutiny by special counsel Robert Mueller's team probing possible obstruction of justice by Mr Trump.

Former FBI Director James Comey wrote in his unreleased book that President Donald Trump asked him to look into the "golden showers thing" -- one of the most infamous allegations in a dossier of claims about Trump and Russia, the New York Post reports https://t.co/jIkSIVtaKR pic.twitter.com/FiLHUxUOAX — CNN (@CNN) April 12, 2018

The book is sure to ignite a backlash from Mr Trump, who has previously attacked Mr Comey as a "showboat" and a "liar".

It is to be released next week.

- Digital Desk and Press Association