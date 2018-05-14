Donald Trump to visit Melania in hospital as she recovers from kidney surgery

President Donald Trump is expected to visit first lady Melania Trump in hospital later.

The first lady has undergone a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.

Sources at the White House said the visit to Walter Reed Medical Centre is expected later on Monday.

A spokeswoman for the 48-year-old first lady said the procedure was successful and there were no complications.

Mrs Trump is expected to stay in hospital for the rest of the week.

The White House did not offer any additional details on Mrs Trump’s condition.

She was last seen in public on Wednesday at a White House event to honour military mothers and spouses for Mother’s Day.

