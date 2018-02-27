Donald Trump 'to run for re-election in 2020', US media reports

It is being reported that Donald Trump has decided to run for re-election in 2020.

Donald Trump will name former digital adviser Brad Parscale as the campaign manager for his 2020 re-election bid, sources have confirmed.

Mr Parscale, an Austin-based digital consultant and ally of Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, ran the 2016 presidential campaign's sophisticated digital operations.

Mr Trump has left little doubt about his intentions to seek re-election, having filed the paperwork to organise his re-election committee on the same day as his inauguration.

He also held his first campaign rally on February 18, 2017, in Florida, and has mused publicly about would-be Democratic challengers.

Mr Parscale previously worked for the Trump Organisation.

An insider confirmed Mr Parscale's selection following reports from the conservative Drudge Report

Mr Trump recently dared Oprah Winfrey to go up against him in the White House race, saying he wants her to be "exposed and defeated".

Latest: Donald Trump will stand again for president in 2020https://t.co/QtybcrvtL3 pic.twitter.com/GyMKiEiJ2l — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 27, 2018

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders previously indicated that Mr Trump would be seeking re-election.

"Of course he's running for re-election," she stated in an off-camera briefing to reporters in June, 2017.

Speaking about his attendance at a $35,000-a-plate fundraiser at the time, she said: "Right now, he's focused on his agenda, focused on the midterms.

"It will be the first election he's raising money for the party. I don't think that's abnormal for any president."

- Digital desk