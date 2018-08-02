Donald Trump thanks North Korean leader for ‘nice letter’

Back to Donald Trump World Home

Donald Trump has said he is looking forward to meeting North Korea’s leader again soon after receiving a “nice letter”.

The US president tweeted his thanks to Kim Jong Un “for your nice letter — I look forward to seeing you soon!”.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the correspondence is “aimed at following up on their meeting in Singapore” and “advancing the commitments made” in the leaders’ joint statement there.

Vice President Mike Pence and US military leaders earlier received the remains of missing US soldiers from the Korean War during a ceremony in Hawaii.

The letter comes amid concerns over North Korea’s ballistic missile programme and commitment to denuclearisation following the Singapore summit.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: World, US, NorthKorea, politics, Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump, North Korea, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World