Donald Trump says US will 'counteract' any Russian meddling in 2018 elections

US President Donald Trump insists he is not worried about Russia meddling in the 2018 midterm elections.

"We'll counteract whatever they do," Mr Trump said.

The president did not expand on how the US would counteract Russian efforts to sow discord when asked about Moscow's electoral interference during a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

Mr Trump said those states holding autumn elections should deploy voting systems with paper backups, which he said is "old fashioned, but it's always good".

Earlier National Intelligence Director Dan Coats told Congress the Trump administration was getting ready to slap new sanctions on Russians over Moscow's meddling in the presidential election.

The administration was criticised for not imposing new sanctions in January when a list of 114 Russian politicians and 96 oligarchs was released to comply with a law passed to punish Moscow.

Mr Coats said new sanctions are expected within a week.

They are expected against at least some of the 13 Russians accused in an indictment of an elaborate plot to disrupt the election.

The indictment issued by the US special counsel charged them with running a huge but hidden social media trolling campaign aimed in part at helping Mr Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.