Donald Trump says it is ‘a scary time for young men’

President Donald Trump has said it is “a scary time for young men” who could become subject of false accusations.

He suggested it was troubling that people were found “automatically guilty” and had to prove their innocence.

But Mr Trump told reporters on the White House lawn he supported Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.

The president said he wants to “see what happens” with the FBI investigation into his embattled Supreme Court nominee.

Mr Trump added he felt the cause would be “a rallying cry” for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said a vote would happen on Kavanaugh’s nomination by the end of the week.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

Brett KavanaughDonald TrumpSupreme CourtWhite House

