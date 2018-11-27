Donald Trump says Brexit deal may 'hinder' trade between US and UK

The US President Donald Trump says the Brexit agreement "sounds like a great deal" for the EU, but may hinder trade between the UK and US.

Speaking to reporters before a trip to Mississippi, the president said the deal - which was agreed between 27 EU member states on Sunday - may not be good for trade.

"I think we have to take a look at seriously whether or not the UK is allowed to trade because you know right now, if you look at the deal they may not be able to trade with us," he said.

"That wouldn't be a good thing. I don't think they meant that, I don't think the (British) prime minister meant that and hopefully she'll be able to do something about that but right now as the deal stands they may not be able to trade with the US and I don't think they want that at all, that would be a very big negative for the deal."

Responding to Mr Trump's comments, a spokeswoman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said that under the existing Brexit agreement the UK will be able to sign trade deals.

She added that the British government had already been "laying the groundwork" for an "ambitious" trade agreement with the US.

Mrs May now faces a fight to get her deal through the House of Commons in the UK.

A vote is set to take place there on December 11.

- Digital Desk