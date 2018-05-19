Donald Trump orders flags flown at half-mast after Texas school shooting

President Donald Trump has ordered that US flags fly at half-mast as a mark of “solemn respect” for those affected by the school shooting in Texas.

Flags are to be flown at half-mast until sunset on May 22.

The order applies to the White House and all public buildings and grounds, military posts and naval stations and vessels, as well as at US embassies, consular offices and other facilities abroad.

We grieve for the terrible loss of life, and send our support and love to everyone affected by this horrible attack in Texas. To the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe High School – we are with you in this tragic hour, and we will be with you forever... pic.twitter.com/LtJ0D29Hsv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

The flag atop the White House was immediately lowered on Friday.

Some 10 people, mostly students, were killed on Friday when a 17-year-old student carrying a shotgun and a revolver opened fire at a Houston-area high school.

Ten other people were wounded at the school in Santa Fe.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Susan Walsh/AP)

Mr Trump has also “activated” his gun safety commission and is expected to meet members next week in the wake of the deadly shooting.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the commission the president convened after the Parkland, Florida, shooting in February “has been activated today to start that conversation up again”.

She says she believes it will be meeting again in “first part of next week”.

She declined to say whether Mr Trump will revisit some gun control measures after another school shooting, but added: “Certainly conversation’s ongoing about the best ways to protect kids across the country.”

- Press Association