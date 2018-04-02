Donald Trump orders end to DACA deal for young immigrants

President Donald Trump says there will be no DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) deal to legalize millions of 'Dreamers'.

He has sent out a tweet saying he is ordering tough new anti-immigration laws to deal with undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children.

In a series of fiery early morning tweets, sent an hour after he wished Americans "HAPPY EASTER!", Trump vowed "NO MORE DACA DEAL".

Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018