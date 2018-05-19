Donald Trump misspells wife’s name in ‘welcome home’ tweet after hospital stay

President Donald Trump has welcomed the return of his wife Melania to the White House after a hospital stay for kidney treatment by misspelling her name in a tweet.

Mr Trump heralded her homecoming with a message on Twitter that referred to her as Melanie instead of Melania.

He tweeted: “Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melanie is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!”

Mr Trump wrote before quickly superseding that tweet with another that spelled his wife’s name correctly.

Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melania is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2018

But there was plenty of reaction to the original tweet, including from London School of Economics academic Brian Klass, who said: “‘Melanie.’ Just…wow.”

Mrs Trump’s quiet return to the White House, her husband and their 12-year-old son after five days at a nearby military hospital resolved a brewing mystery about when she would eventually be released.

Her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham declined to release additional details, citing Mrs Trump’s right to privacy.

“The First Lady returned home to the White House this morning,” Ms Grisham said in an emailed statement.

“She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits. Our office has received thousands of calls and emails wishing Mrs Trump well, and we thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out.”

Mrs Trump had been at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre near Washington since Monday, when she had an embolisation procedure to treat an unspecified kidney condition which the White House described as benign.

Word of the hospitalisation came as a surprise as there was no indication during her public appearances in recent weeks, including during a state visit by France’s president, that Mrs Trump had been ailing.

A sincere thank you to Walter Reed Medical Unit @WRBethesda & to all who have send good wishes & prayers! I am feeling great & look forward to getting back home @WhiteHouse soon. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 16, 2018

One week before the procedure, a beaming Mrs Trump, 48, presided over an announcement ceremony in the White House rose garden to introduce her Be Best public awareness campaign to help teach kindness to children.

Ms Grisham said on Monday that the procedure was “successful”, there were no complications and Mrs Trump would probably remain hospitalised for “the duration of the week”.

The president then tweeted on Tuesday that his wife would be released in “two or three” days, but Thursday and Friday passed without word from the White House on her whereabouts.

Mr Trump had visited her during her first three days of hospitalisation. He did not visit Thursday or Friday, leading some to wonder whether that meant the first lady had been discharged.

The First Lady said on Wednesday on Twitter that she was “feeling great” and looking forward to going home, but gave no indication of when that might happen.

- Press Association