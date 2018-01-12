Donald Trump Jr's wife in hospital after opening envelope containing white powder

Donald Trump Jr's wife has been taken to a New York hospital after she opened an envelope that contained white powder and felt ill, police said.

Vanessa Trump called 911 on Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr at their midtown Manhattan apartment.

Police said she said she was coughing and felt nauseous.

JUST IN: President Trump's daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump, taken to hospital as a precaution after she opened an envelope containing an unknown substance that was addressed to the President's son, Donald Trump Jr., at their New York apartment, police say https://t.co/zHRM3Jdwb7 pic.twitter.com/rM9ONEqlIM — CNN (@CNN) February 12, 2018

Detectives from the New York Police Department's intelligence division and Secret Service agents were investigating.

According to a Washington Post report, police department spokesman Lt. John Grimpel stated that after a preliminary assessment, police believe the substance is not suspicious.

Police say a hazardous material unit is also at the scene.

The couple are pictured below.

Vanessa Trump, a former model, and Donald Trump Jr have five children, none of whom were home at the time of the incident.

In March 2016, police detectives and FBI agents investigated a threatening letter sent to the Manhattan apartment of Donald Trump Jr's brother, Eric, that also contained a white powder that turned out to be harmless.

Envelopes containing white powder were also sent to Trump Tower, which served as Mr Trump's campaign headquarters, twice in 2016.

Hoax attacks using white powder play on fears that date to 2001, when letters containing deadly anthrax were mailed to news organisations and the offices of two US senators. Those letters killed five people.

- AP