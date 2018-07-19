Donald Trump hits out at EU after it imposes record fine on Google

President Donald Trump has said the European Union’s record fine against tech giant Google proves his point that the EU is taking advantage of the US.

Mr Trump is engaged in a running dispute with the EU over trade.

Mr Trump has imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the EU and is considering levies against European cars sold in the US.

I told you so! The European Union just slapped a Five Billion Dollar fine on one of our great companies, Google. They truly have taken advantage of the U.S., but not for long! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2018

On Wednesday, the EU imposed a €4bn fine on the tech firm under antitrust laws.

He recently described the EU, which includes some of the US’s strongest allies, as a “foe” of the US.

Mr Trump and EU leaders are expected to meet at the White House next week.

- Press Association