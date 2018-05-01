Donald Trump hints venue for Kim Jong Un meeting could be announced soon

President Donald Trump has said the date and location of his upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could be announced soon.

Mr Trump said: “I think it’s probably going to be announced over the next couple of days.”

The president recently floated the idea of holding the meeting on the demilitarised zone separating North and South Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with his sister Kim Yo Jong (AP)

The meeting is expected by the end of May or early June.

Mr Trump commented as he was asked about South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s recent suggestion that Mr Trump could take the Nobel Peace Prize if the two Koreas receive peace in return.

Mr Trump said Mr Moon’s statement was “very generous”.

Mr Trump said the main thing is “we want to get peace”.

- Press Association