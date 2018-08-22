Donald Trump: Ex-lawyer Michael Cohen ‘making up stories to get a deal’

US president Donald Trump has accused his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, of making up “stories in order to get a ‘deal'”.

Mr Trump’s tweet came after Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges in a case that poses a direct threat to the president.

I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. “Justice” took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to “break” - make up stories in order to get a “deal.” Such respect for a brave man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

On Twitter, Mr Trump said he feels “very badly” for former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was convicted over separate financial crimes.

The president said in Manafort’s case, “justice” took a 12-year-old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to “break” – or make up stories in order to get a “deal”.

Mr Trump said of Manafort, he has “Such respect for a brave man!”

Of Cohen, Mr Trump said he would not recommend his former personal lawyer.

If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

The president tweeted: “If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!”

Cohen pleaded guilty on Tuesday to campaign-finance violations and other charges and implicated the president in his wrongdoing.

A large number of counts, ten, could not even be decided in the Paul Manafort case. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

He said Mr Trump directed him to arrange the payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to fend off damage to his White House bid in 2016.

- Press Association