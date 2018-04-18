Donald Trump confirms CIA head Mike Pompeo met Kim Jong Un

Back to North Korea World Home

President Donald Trump has confirmed that CIA director Mike Pompeo has met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The US president tweeted to confirm reports that a meeting had taken place.

"Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed," tweeted the president.

"Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!"
KEYWORDS: Donald Trump, North Korea, Kim Jong Un

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World