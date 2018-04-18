Donald Trump confirms CIA head Mike Pompeo met Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump has confirmed that CIA director Mike Pompeo has met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The US president tweeted to confirm reports that a meeting had taken place.
"Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed," tweeted the president.
"Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!"
Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed. Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018
