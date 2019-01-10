Donald Trump cancels Davos trip because of government shutdown

President Donald Trump has said he is cancelling his trip to Davos, Switzerland because of the partial government shutdown, now in its 20th day.

He had been scheduled to leave on January 21 to attend the World Economic Forum.

Mr Trump says he was cancelling his trip because of Democrats’ “intransigence” on border security.

Mr Trump and Democrats are at an impasse over funding for Trump’s proposed wall at the southern border.

Because of the Democrats intransigence on Border Security and the great importance of Safety for our Nation, I am respectfully cancelling my very important trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. My warmest regards and apologies to the @WEF! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2019

In a tweet on Friday, Mr Trump offered his “warmest regards and apologies” to the economic forum.

Earlier in the day, he told reporters that he wanted to go, but that he might not if the shutdown over funding for a US-Mexico border wall continues.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other Cabinet members are still scheduled to attend the annual Davos event, which attracts the world’s business and political elite.

