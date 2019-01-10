Donald Trump cancels Davos trip because of government shutdown

Back to Donald Trump World Home

President Donald Trump has said he is cancelling his trip to Davos, Switzerland because of the partial government shutdown, now in its 20th day.

He had been scheduled to leave on January 21 to attend the World Economic Forum.

Mr Trump says he was cancelling his trip because of Democrats’ “intransigence” on border security.

Mr Trump and Democrats are at an impasse over funding for Trump’s proposed wall at the southern border.

In a tweet on Friday, Mr Trump offered his “warmest regards and apologies” to the economic forum.

Earlier in the day, he told reporters that he wanted to go, but that he might not if the shutdown over funding for a US-Mexico border wall continues.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other Cabinet members are still scheduled to attend the annual Davos event, which attracts the world’s business and political elite.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

DavosDonald Trump

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World