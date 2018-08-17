Donald Trump cancels $92m military parade, blaming costs on Washington officials

President Donald Trump has said he is cancelling his plans for a military parade through the streets of Washington because the price was “ridiculously high”.

On Twitter, President Trump accused local politicians of inflating the price, although the projected $92m (€80.6m) cost was largely attributed to Pentagon costs for aircraft, equipment and personnel.

The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it. When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up! I will instead... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018

....attend the big parade already scheduled at Andrews Air Force Base on a different date, & go to the Paris parade, celebrating the end of the War, on November 11th. Maybe we will do something next year in D.C. when the cost comes WAY DOWN. Now we can buy some more jet fighters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018

The Defence Department had already said the parade would not happen this year.

President Trump had called for the patriotic show of force last year after watching France’s Bastille Day celebration in the centre of Paris at the invitation of the French president.

But the project has been beset with logistical hurdles, such as the damage heavy tanks would do to city streets and an exorbitant price tag.

- Press Association