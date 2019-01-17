Donald Trump calls for new focus on missile defence programme

President Donald Trump has called for an expanded missile defence programme to better protect the United States.

During an appearance at the Pentagon, he said: “Our goal is simple: that we can detect and destroy” any incoming missile.

Part of the new strategy is to create a level of sensors in space.

The president said America’s adversaries are “increasing their lethal strike capabilities” and that his “first duty is defence of our country”.

Today I joined @POTUS Trump & @VP Pence for the release of the #MissileDefenseReview. Our nation does not seek adversaries, but we will not ignore them either. Read more here: https://t.co/EU2PZyXD93 pic.twitter.com/lPm9LmONcA — Acting SecDef Pat Shanahan (@DepSecDef) January 17, 2019

The administration’s Missile Defence Review is the first such programme since 2010.

The strategy pushes for studies.

No testing is mandated, and no final decisions have been made.

The goal is to better defend the US against potential adversaries who are developing and fielding a much more expansive range of advanced offensive missiles.

- Press Association