Donald Trump believes North Korea will honour commitment to suspend missile tests

Donald Trump said he believes North Korea will abide by its pledge to suspend missile tests while he prepares for a summit with leader Kim Jong Un.

The US president noted in a tweet that North Korea has refrained from such tests since November and said Kim "has promised not to do so through our meetings".

"I believe they will honour that commitment," he wrote today.

North Korea has not conducted a Missile Test since November 28, 2017 and has promised not to do so through our meetings. I believe they will honor that commitment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2018

Mr Trump shocked many inside and outside his administration on Thursday when he told South Korean officials who had just returned from talks in North Korea that he would be willing to accept Kim's meeting invitation.

Earlier today, Trump tweeted that China was pleased that he was pursuing a diplomatic solution and that Japan was "very enthusiastic" about the proposed talks.

Spoke to Prime Minister Abe of Japan, who is very enthusiastic about talks with North Korea. Also discussing opening up Japan to much better trade with the U.S. Currently have a massive $100 Billion Trade Deficit. Not fair or sustainable. It will all work out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2018

Mr Trump has spoken with both Chinese president Xi Jinping and Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe since Thursday's announcement, and said Xi "appreciates that the US is working to solve the problem diplomatically rather than going with the ominous alternative."

He had previously threatened North Korea with "fire and fury like the world has never seen".

Mr Trump also said China - North Korea's most important ally and trading partner - "continues to be helpful".