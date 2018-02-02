Donald Trump: A lot of people should be ashamed over declassified Russia probe memo

The White House has declassified a memo written by members of the Republican party on the Russian collusion probe.

This clears the way for the US House intelligence committee to release the document, which is based on classified information and alleges the FBI abused US government surveillance powers during its investigation.

US president Donald Trump cleared the way for publication of the controversial document despite strong objections from the FBI, who said it could damage national security and mislead the public.

"I think it's terrible," the US president said. "You want to know the truth. I think it's a disgrace. What's going on in this country, I think it's a disgrace."

The four-page memo was drafted by Republicans on the committee chaired by congressman Devin Nunes of California.

Mr Trump said: "The memo was sent to congress, it was declassified. Congress will do whatever they're going to do. But I think it's a disgrace what's happened in our country."

The FBI previously said it had "grave concerns" about the memo's accuracy.

The document also asserts that opposition research, conducted by a British spy and funded in part by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign, formed a critical basis for the allegations contained in the warrant application.

They said that research should not have been a basis for the warrant because it contains unproven allegations.

The release of the memo is likely to further divide Mr Trump and his FBI and justice department leaders.

The president lashed out anew on Friday morning on Twitter. He has supported the memo's release in the apparent hopes that it could help undermine the probe being led by special counsel Robert Mueller, which he has called a "witch hunt".

The president tweeted: "The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans - something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people!"

The FBI and the justice department had objected strenuously to the document's release. Earlier this week, the FBI declared it had "grave concerns" about its accuracy.

Trump's tweet and his approval of the memo release set up a clash with the man he picked to lead the FBI, Christopher Wray, after firing James Comey as agency director. It also seemed at odds with House Speaker Paul Ryan who said a day earlier "this memo is not an indictment of the FBI or the Department of Justice".

Democrats said the memo cherry-picks intelligence in an effort to smear a probe into whether Trump associates collaborated with Russia to sway the 2016 presidential election.

The document was written by Republican representatives as part of an effort to reveal what the party said are surveillance abuses by the FBI and the Justice Department early in Russia investigation, before special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to take over.

