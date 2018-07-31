Dolphin hybrid creature spotted off coast of Hawaii

Scientists have revealed the first sighting of a cross between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin in the ocean off Hawaii.

However, they do not want you to call the hybrid a “wholphin”.

The melon-headed whale is one of the various species that is called a whale, but is technically a dolphin.

“Calling it something like a wholphin doesn’t make any sense,” said one of the study’s authors, Robin Baird, a Hawaii research biologist with Washington state-based Cascadia Research Collective.

“I think calling it a wholphin just confuses the situation more than it already is.”

In a study published last week, scientists said the animal which was spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.

It is also only the third confirmed instance of a wild-born hybrid between species in the Delphinidae family.

The label “wholphin” has stuck for a hybrid born in 1985 at Hawaii’s Sea Life Park of a false killer whale and an Atlantic bottle-nose dolphin.

The hybrid, named Kekaimalu, still lives at the marine mammal park, where she helps teach children about genetics.

A team of scientists with the Cascadia Research Collective got a surprise last year. They spotted a rare – possibly one-of-a-kind – whale-dolphin hybrid off the coast of Kaua’i while studying marine species there. #dolphin #whale https://t.co/n8yNyv0D2S — Earth.com (@EarthDotCom) July 30, 2018

News of the hybrid spotted in the wild during Navy-funded research to study the effects of sonar proves the “genetic diversity of the ocean”, said Sea Life park curator Jeff Pawloski.

He said: “I always thought they were out there in the wild existing – it only makes sense.

“And to know she has cousins out there in the ocean is an amazing thing to know.”

While some news organisation have described the melon-headed whale and rough-toothed dolphin hybrid as a new species, in order for that to happen other things need to occur, including more widespread hybridisation, Mr Baird said.

“That isn’t the case, although there are examples where hybridisation has resulted in a new species,” he said.

“There’s no evidence to suggest it’s leading toward anything like species formation.”

The male hybrid presents an opportunity to look for others. Hybrids generally occur when there is a decline in the population in one of the parental species, so scientists will be looking out for such a decline.

A likely scenario for how the hybrid came to be is a melon-headed whale getting separated from its group and ending up traveling with rough-toothed dolphins.

Scientists do not know how old it is, but believe it is close to adult age.

