Doctor who treated Himalayas survivor dies in French Alps avalanche

A doctor renowned for treating injured mountaineers has died after an avalanche in the French Alps.

An officer with the Chamonix mountain guides service said the avalanche occurred in the Aiguilles Rouges range, near the Chamonix ski resort and across from the Mont Blanc massif.

File image.

Four skiers - one woman and three men - were also injured. Searches in the sector have been called off after all skiers caught in the avalanche were accounted for, the officer said.

The guide service identified the dead skier as Dr Emmanuel Cauchy, who notably treated French climber Elisabeth Revol after she survived a storm in the Himalayas in January that killed her Polish climbing partner.

Dr Cauchy started an institute to train mountain emergency doctors and share expertise in the field.

Dr Cauchy was an experienced mountain guide himself, the officer said. The circumstances of the death are under investigation.

The sector was under an avalanche risk level 3 on a 5-point scale.

More than a dozen people have died in avalanches in the French Alps this year.

- PA