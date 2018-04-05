Doctor found with guns and 'bad guys' list jailed for 12 years

A former doctor has been jailed for 12 years for building a stock of guns with the intent to endanger life.

Martin Watt was found with three submachine guns, two pistols and 1,500 live cartridges at a property in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, last year.

The 62-year-old had lost his job at Monklands Hospital in 2012 after disciplinary hearings and his marriage broke down around the same time, the High Court at Glasgow heard.

He had compiled a list of names and addresses of some colleagues involved in the disciplinary process titled "bad guys" and also carried out shooting practice.

The Crown Office said there was "a clear plan in place to carry out a dreadful event".

Watt maintained it was only a way to make himself feel better but the judge Lady Stacey said the jury rejected that when finding him guilty last month.

Defence QC John Scott urged the judge to take Watt's age and public service with the NHS into account.

The lawyer said: "Dr Watt is an unusual person to be sitting in the dock at the High Court.

"He is a medical man who with over 30 years of significant public service in the NHS."

Passing sentence, Lady Stacey said: "I entirely accept you have served the community in the past.

"It is sad to see a man who has held the positions you have in this situation."

She added: "Nothing has been said that explains why you acquired a stock of weapons and ammunition.

You are a well educated and intelligent man and must appreciate the law in this country around firearms is strict. These are lethal weapons.

"The jury found you had them with intent to endanger life. I take the view you represent a danger to members of the public."

Watt was given an extended sentence with 12 years in prison and a further three years of supervision.

A Serious Crime Prevention Order was also granted restricting Watt's internet use, firearms ownership, travel and visits to NHS facilities outside of emergencies for five years after his release from custody.

Approving the order, the judge said: "This is not about punishment of you but protection of the public."

Nicky Patrick, Procurator Fiscal for major crime, said: "Martin Watt put together the collection of guns for a particular purpose which would have had extreme consequences had he been able to carry out his intentions.

It was clear from the case presented in court that he had gone beyond simply thinking about his actions and there was a clear plan in place to carry out a dreadful event.

"The prosecution case against Watt was built on the excellent intelligence led operation put together by Police Scotland and colleagues across the country."

