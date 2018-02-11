Do these people really exist? Meet the Mud Men of Papua New Guinea

Brandishing long talons fashioned from bamboo sticks and head masks bearing terrifying scowls, Papua New Guinea’s ‘Mud Men’ aren’t the sort of people you’d want to run into on a dark night.

Despite resembling characters from another time – or even planet – they’re a living, breathing community who perform shows for tourists.

(Renato Granieri/PA)

So who are they?

Originating from just outside Goroka town in PNG’s Eastern Highlands, the Mud Men have a long history. The practice of wearing masks started when they were forced to seek refuge in the Asaro River after fleeing a rival tribe. Emerging hours later covered in clay and mud, their shocking appearance sent the enemy running.

(Renato Granieri/PA)

Realising they now had a secret weapon, they continued to dress up during battles, but preferred to use masks.

(Renato Granieri/PA)

What do they do now?

Although many communities are westernised, they still wear the masks on special occasions and perform for tourists. Outside Goroka, you can find the Mud Men in Pogla, close to Mount Hagen.

(Renato Granieri/PA)

What happens in the show?

Emerging from the bushes one at a time, the Mud Men creep around a campfire waving leaves and clattering their long bamboo fingernails. Watching them dance is hypnotic – and a little unnerving.

(Renato Granieri/PA)

The masks are made by the community and weigh a few kilos. Impressively, some of the performers are children and elders are keen to pass their knowledge down to younger generations.

(Renato Granieri/PA)

There’s a chance to get involved

Afterwards, tourists can try on the masks, although it’s almost impossible to see out of the tiny slits in the eyes and mouth, and moving around is a challenge. But if people are really taken by the headgear, there’s an opportunity to buy one as a souvenir. Just be warned – it might max out your luggage weight allowance.