DNA sample 'very standard' says Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyer

Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyer, Peter S. Christiansen, has said in a statement that it is "very standard" for police to request a DNA sample as part of their investigations.

A warrant for a DNA sample from the Juventus star has been issued by police in Las Vegas investigating rape allegations made against the footballer.

Kathryn Mayorga has alleged the former Manchester United forward raped her back in 2009, then dispatched a team of “fixers” to obstruct the criminal investigation and trick her into keeping quiet for $375,000 (€323,000).

Mr Christiansen said:

"Mr Ronaldo has always maintained, as he does today, that what occurred in Las Vegas in 2009 was consensual in nature, so it is not surprising that DNA would be present, nor that the police would make this very standard request as part of their investigation.

Ronaldo has always denied the allegations and called the allegations "fake news" on his Instagram hours after the suit was filed.

He said: “You want to promote by my name. It’s normal. They want to be famous, to say my name. But it is part of the job. I am a happy man and all good.”