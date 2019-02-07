Did the British press give Tusk 'terrible trouble' for 'hell' Brexit remark?

When European Council president Donald Tusk said yesterday that there is a “special place in hell” reserved for people who promoted Brexit without a plan it sparked both outrage and praise.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar gave Mr Tusk a polite warning after the statement with comments that were picked up on mic.

He told Mr Tusk: "They'll give you terrible trouble in the British press for that".

So did the British press give him "terrible trouble"?

Here are the headlines from the UK media that Mr Tusk's words generated.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Donald Tusk sabotaged Theresa May’s mission to secure vital Brexit concessions from the EU as he said there was a “special place in hell” for Leave campaigners.

The comments by the president of the European council also make the front of The Guardian, which says EU frustration with the British government triggered a war of words before the PM heads to Brussels to try and save her Brexit deal.

The Metro runs with the headline: “50 days to Brexit…and all hell breaks loose”.

The Times reports that Mrs May is braced for a bruising encounter with European leaders.

And the Financial Times reports that a failure to seal “most” Brexit trade deals has infuriated business leaders.

- Press Association, with reporting from Steve Neville

