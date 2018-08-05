Devoted father one of three dead after car collides with lorry in Cardiff

A man in his twenties who “lived for his daughter” was one of three men killed in a collision in Cardiff.

Robert Bambridge, from Pontypool, died with two others when the grey Ford Focus they were travelling in hit a lorry early on Sunday morning, South Wales Police said.

In a statement released through the force the 24-year-old’s family paid tribute to “the most kind hearted, free spirit you could ever meet”.

They said: “Robert lived for his daughter and was at his happiest when they were together walking in the mountains and playing in the swimming pool.

“To say that Robert was much loved would not do him justice for the love that we feel for him, he was a son, brother but most importantly a father and it is tragic that he has been taken from us so soon.”

The crash occurred at around 4am on the A4232 near to Newport Road roundabout.

The driver of the lorry was not seriously injured.

South Wales Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them via 101.

- Press Association