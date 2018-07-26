Device detonated outside US embassy in Beijing
An explosion outside the US embassy in Beijing was caused by a small homemade device wielded by a 26-year-old man who only injured himself, according to Chinese police.
Photos on social media showed a large amount of smoke and police vehicles surrounding the embassy.
The police statement said the man was from the city of Tongliao in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia.
- Press Association
