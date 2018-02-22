Deputy on duty at Florida school during shooting resigns

The deputy who was on duty at Marjory Stonemason Douglas High School during last week's mass shooting has resigned.

Deputy Scot Peterson was under investigation for failing to enter the building and engage the shooter.

Sheriff Scot Israel has said that Deputy Peterson should have "went in. Addressed the killer. Killed the killer."

Peterson had worked at Marjory Stonemason Douglas High School for over seven years.

He had been suspended without pay pending the investigation.

Sheriff Israel spoke at last night's CNN town hall last night where he spoke about walking through the scene at the school half an hour after the shooting.

