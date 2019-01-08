Departures out of Heathrow Airport resume following earlier report of drone sighting

Update - 7pm: All flights have resumed at London's Heathrow Airport after an earlier disruption following a reported drone sighting.

Departures were stopped for a time as a precautionary measure while an investigation was carried out.

The airport said in a tweet earlier that it was working closely with British police "to prevent any threat to operational safety".

We continue to work with the Met Police on reports of drones at Heathrow. We are working with Air Traffic Control and the Met Police, and have resumed departures out of Heathrow after a short suspension. We will continue to monitor this and apologise to anyone that were affected. — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) January 8, 2019

It is not known if a drone was actually discovered.=

Earlier: Heathrow runway closed amid possible drone sighting; departures suspended as investigation takes place

Departures at Heathrow Airport have been suspended due to a possible drone sighting.

The news comes just weeks after London's Gatwick Airport descended into chaos amid reported drone sightings which caused the cancellation of flights both inbound and outbound of the airport.

One of the airport's two runways is currently closed and all departures have been suspended as a precautionary measure while an investigation takes place.

Heathrow Airport confirmed that they are working with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety.

A look at the route that inbound flights into Heathrow Airport are taking as seen from flightradar 24 website.

