Defunct Chinese space station set to re-enter atmosphere by tomorrow

China's defunct Tiangong 1 space station is hurtling towards Earth and expected to re-enter the atmosphere by tomorrow.

Most of it should burn up on re-entry, so scientists say it poses only a slight risk to people on the ground.

The European Space Agency has forecast that the station will re-enter sometime between Sunday night and early Monday GMT.

The Aerospace Corp predicted re-entry seven hours either side of 2am on Monday.

Tiangong 1 is expected to come to Earth somewhere between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south, a range covering most of the United States, China, Africa, southern Europe, Australia and South America.

Out of range are Russia, Canada and northern Europe.

Only about 10% of the 8.5-tonne spacecraft is likely to survive re-entry.

