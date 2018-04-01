Defunct Chinese space station set to re-enter atmosphere by tomorrow
China's defunct Tiangong 1 space station is hurtling towards Earth and expected to re-enter the atmosphere by tomorrow.
Most of it should burn up on re-entry, so scientists say it poses only a slight risk to people on the ground.
The European Space Agency has forecast that the station will re-enter sometime between Sunday night and early Monday GMT.
The Aerospace Corp predicted re-entry seven hours either side of 2am on Monday.
Tiangong 1 is expected to come to Earth somewhere between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south, a range covering most of the United States, China, Africa, southern Europe, Australia and South America.
Out of range are Russia, Canada and northern Europe.
Only about 10% of the 8.5-tonne spacecraft is likely to survive re-entry.
