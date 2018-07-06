Death of Thai navy diver shows how dangerous cave rescue is, says expert

The death of a Thai navy diver working to rescue a dozen trapped boys and their football coach from a cave shows how dangerous the operation is, a British expert has said.

Bill Whitehouse, vice chairman of the British Cave Rescue Council (BCRC) said the death of volunteer rescuer and former Thai Seal, Saman Kunan, is “awful news”.

He died during an overnight mission in which he was placing oxygen canisters – passing out underwater – Thai Seal commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew has told reporters.

Speaking to the Press Association, Mr Whitehouse said of Mr Kunan’s death: “It illustrates the dangers in the operation that is being undertaken, it isn’t a walk in the park.

“We don’t know the details of why it has happened, but things can happen.

“It is a very unforgiving environment, if something goes wrong you can’t just pop up to the surface.”

The strategically placed canisters allow divers to stay under water for longer during what is about a five-hour trip to reach the stranded youngsters and their coach.

The boys are weak but in reasonable health (Tham Luang Rescue Operation Center via AP)

On Thursday England footballer John Stones said he hoped the 12 children “get out safe and sound” as he sent the squad’s best wishes.

It came as it emerged one of them appeared to be wearing a red replica England shirt worn by the team during their World Cup victory over Colombia.

Fifa has also sent a letter to the president of the Football Association of Thailand to extend its “deepest sympathy and support” to the young players’ families.

The letter, signed by Fifa President Gianni Infantino, also said they would like to invite the youngsters and their coach to the World Cup final in Russia – if they are rescued in time and well enough to travel.

It adds that the team’s appearance at the final would “undoubtedly be a wonderful moment of communion and celebration”.

- Press Association