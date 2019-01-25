Deal reached to end US government shutdown - for three weeks

LATEST: President Donald Trump has announced that a deal has been reached to re-open the US federal government - but only for a period of three weeks.

Speaking from the Rose Garden at the Wite House he said: “I am very proud to announce today that we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government.

“I have a very powerful alternative [an apparent reference to his belief that it is available to him to declare a national emergency], but I didn't want to use it at this time. Hopefully it will be unnecessary.”

To those federal employees who have been without pay in recent weeks, he said: “In a short while I will sign a bill to reopen the government...I will make sure that all employees receive their backpay very quickly. Or as soon as possible. It’ll happen fast.”

Earlier: US reportedly close to short-term deal to end government shutdown

The White House and congressional leaders are reportedly near a short-term deal to end the longest government shutdown in US history.

It comes as US aviation officials reported delays in air travel because of a "slight increase in sick leave" at two East Coast air traffic control facilities.

Air traffic controllers and airport security agents have been working without pay since the federal shutdown began in December, and high absentee rates raise the possibility of long airport queues, or even worse.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Donald Trump has been briefed on the delays and "we are monitoring the ongoing delays at some airports".

"We are in regular contact with officials at the Department of Transportation and the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration)," Ms Sanders said in a statement.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo wrote a letter to the president earlier today saying the shutdown is impacting safety and security at airports and putting travellers at risk.

FAA spokesman Gregory Martin said it had augmented staffing, rerouted traffic and increased spacing between planes as needed.

The staffing problems were at air traffic centres in Jacksonville, Florida, and a Washington DC site that controls high-altitude air traffic over seven states.

"The results have been minimal impacts to efficiency while maintaining consistent levels of safety in the national airspace system," Mr Martin said.

LaGuardia Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey were both experiencing at least 90-minute delays in take-offs today.