Deadly storm knocks out power to millions of home and businesses

A powerful storm moving out to sea has killed at least seven people and knocked out power to more than two million homes and businesses in coastal areas of the north-east of the US.

In the latest reports of the deaths, a 25-year-old man in Connecticut and a 57-year-old man in Pennsylvania died when trees fell on their cars on Friday.

The storm, affecting areas from Maryland to Maine, also inundated roads and snapped trees and the areas remain under flood warnings.

Residents in eastern Massachusetts are bracing themselves for more flooding with high tides expected around noon.

Dozens of people were rescued overnight from high waters in Quincy by local police and National Guard troops.

The National Weather Service forecast winds of up to 40mph in coastal areas on Saturday, down from Friday's hurricane-force gusts.