Daredevil marks 106th birthday with record-breaking zip wire stunt

A pensioner has bagged his third Guinness World Record on his 106th birthday by becoming the oldest person to ride a zip wire.

Daredevil Jack Reynolds, from Derbyshire, took a ride on the 197ft (60m) high, 1,312ft (400m) long zip wire live on ITV's Good Morning Britain to raise money for the Stroke Association.

Giving the camera a big thumbs-up, he said: "This speaks for itself."

106-year-old birthday boy Jack Reynolds has broken the @GWR for oldest person to use a zipwire!! He is now a TRIPLE world record breaking champion!! Congratulations, Jack... and happy birthday!! pic.twitter.com/bJG0OMO7oi — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 6, 2018

It's the latest in a string of daring feats - Mr Reynolds celebrated his 105th birthday by becoming the oldest person to ride a rollercoaster.

The previous year, at 104, he became the oldest person to get a tattoo.

At the age of 102, he was one of the oldest people to take part in the ice bucket challenge, raising money for research into motor neurone disease - sporting nothing but a pair of Union flag underpants.

When asked how the zip wire ride compared to his previous adventures, he replied: "It's different but it's better. It's been a really good day today. It's been perfect."

The icing on his cake on his birthday was being presented with his third Guinness World Record certificate.

Mr Reynolds has previously said it is the drop of whisky that he adds to his morning cup of tea which has helped him stay fit and healthy.

On his JustGiving page, Mr Reynolds said: "It has become somewhat of a tradition that on my birthday I use my new age to help raise money for worthy charities."

He added: "Please follow my journey and help me achieve my target for this great cause."

- PA