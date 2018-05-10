Daredevil 91-year-old thought to have become the UK's oldest wing-walker

A daring 91-year-old is thought to have set a new record as the UK’s oldest wing-walker.

Norma Howard took to the skies above Cirencester, Gloucestershire, strapped to the top wing of a vintage biplane at 500 feet.

The retired physiotherapist from Fleet, Hampshire, beat the record set last year by 88-year-old Betty Bromage.

Mrs Howard took to the skies above Gloucestershire (Handout/PA)

She took on the challenge to raise funds for Dementia UK, rather than for thrills or record-breaker status.

Once back safely on the ground, she said: “I feel very relieved but also invigorated.

“It was cold up there and I had so many layers on me I looked like the Michelin Man. The hardest bit was actually getting up onto the plane wrapped in so many clothes.”

Mrs Howard described the experience as ‘invigorating’ (Handout/PA)

Mrs Howard, who spends her time helping elderly friends to and from hospital, now plans to abseil Portsmouth’s Spinaker Tower.

“It’s only 170 metres, that’s pretty much how high I was today strapped to the wing of a plane,” she said.

At the age of around 80, Mrs Howard twice swam the equivalent of the England Channel in a swimming pool.

People affected by dementia do not need to be alone. Whether you have a dementia diagnosis, or care for someone who has one, there are local services that can support you practically and emotionally. Here’s our advice https://t.co/DZXQe2tbOB pic.twitter.com/Yf8ZgdLK2g — Dementia UK (@DementiaUK) May 10, 2018

Until recently, she used to ride on the back of her son’s Harley Davidson motorbike.

Eight years ago, aged 83, she sat on the handlebars of a 1925 Indian motorbike riding the Wall of Death.

A spokeswoman for Dementia UK said: “We cannot thank Norma enough for her efforts.

“All the money she is continuing to raise through pubic support will help Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses reach more people facing dementia.”

