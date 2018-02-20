Danish royals attend private funeral for Prince Henrik

Danish royals and officials have attended a private funeral in Copenhagen for Denmark's late Prince Henrik, the husband of Queen Margrethe.

The queen, Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, France's ambassador to Denmark and some 60 other guests were among those at the simple church ceremony at the chapel of the Christiansborg Palace.

Later, hundreds of people lined the streets of the Danish capital to watch military officers carry away Henrik's coffin, draped in a Danish flag with his personal coat of arms.

The royal palace has respected the wish of French-born Henrik to be cremated.

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Prince Henrik during the funeral ceremony in Christainsborg Castle church, Copenhagen. (Bax Lindhardt/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Officials said earlier that half of his ashes would be spread over Danish seas and the other half buried in the royal family's private garden at the Fredensborg Palace, where he died.

The Danish royal family has no political authority, but it is one of the world's oldest kingdoms and prides itself on stability. Last year, Henrik stunned Danes when he said he did not want to be buried next to Margrethe in keeping with tradition.

Henrik, who married Margrethe in 1967, died on February 13 at the age of 83.

He was diagnosed with dementia last year and was taken to hospital in January with a lung infection.