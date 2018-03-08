Danish inventor goes on trial charged with murder of journalist on submarine

A Danish inventor has gone on trial accused of murdering a Swedish reporter on his home-made submarine.

Peter Madsen is alleged to have tied up and tortured journalist Kim Wall before killing her, during a trip on the vessel last August.

Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen started the 12-day trial in Copenhagen by reading the charges while Madsen, wearing glasses and a dark shirt, watched the prosecutor from his seat next to his lawyer.

Defence lawyer Betaina Hald Engmark then formally entered a not-guilty plea to the murder charge.

Madsen, 47, claims Ms Wall died accidentally inside the submarine while he was on deck during the excursion.

He has admitted throwing her body parts into the sea.

The prosecution claims Ms Wall's murder was premeditated because Madsen took tools that he did not normally take on board the submarine.

Kim Wall

The trial at Copenhagen's City Court is expected to last until April 25.

- PA