Danish court to deliver verdict in Kim Wall murder case
A court in Denmark will deliver a verdict today in the case of a submarine inventor accused of rape and murder.
Peter Madsen faces a life sentence if found guilty of killing 30-year-old Swedish journalist Kim Wall.
Her dismembered body was found near Copenhagen last year.
She disappeared after accepting Madsen's invitation for a short voyage on his home-made submarine.
He denies murder and sexual assault but admits dismembering her body.
- Digital Desk