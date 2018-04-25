Danish court to deliver verdict in Kim Wall murder case

A court in Denmark will deliver a verdict today in the case of a submarine inventor accused of rape and murder.

Peter Madsen faces a life sentence if found guilty of killing 30-year-old Swedish journalist Kim Wall.

Her dismembered body was found near Copenhagen last year.

She disappeared after accepting Madsen's invitation for a short voyage on his home-made submarine.

He denies murder and sexual assault but admits dismembering her body.

Kim Wall.

