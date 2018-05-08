Damage to Cliff Richard’s self-esteem by BBC may be permanent, court told

Lawyers representing Sir Cliff Richard say the singer might have suffered permanent damage to his self-esteem as a result of BBC coverage of a police seach of his home.

Barrister Justin Rushbrooke QC, who is leading Sir Cliff’s legal team, told a High Court judge the singer should get “very substantial damages”.

Mr Justice Mann has finished analysing evidence at a High Court trial in London. He is now considering barristers’ closing legal arguments.

Sir Cliff was not at Tuesday’s hearing.

The 77-year-old singer has sued the BBC over coverage of a South Yorkshire Police search on his home in August 2014 and wants damages at the “top end” of the scale.

He has told Mr Justice Mann that coverage, which involved the use of a helicopter, was a “very serious invasion” of his privacy.

The BBC disputes his claims, saying coverage of the search of the apartment in Sunningdale, Berkshire, was accurate and in good faith.

- Press Association