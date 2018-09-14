Cuomo cruises past actress Nixon in New York primary

New York governor Andrew Cuomo has easily beaten a challenge from activist and actress Cynthia Nixon in the state’s gubernatorial primary vote.

The incumbent thwarted the Sex And The City star’s attempt to become the latest insurgent liberal to defeat an establishment Democrat.

Mr Cuomo, who always led in the polls and outspent his rival by more than eight to one, seldom mentioned Ms Nixon by name during an often nasty campaign, instead touting his experience, his achievements in two terms as governor and his work to counter President Donald Trump.

Cynthia Nixon delivers her concession speech (AP)

In his moment of victory on Thursday night, Mr Cuomo was oddly silent, skipping his own election night party in Manhattan to celebrate with family at the governor’s mansion in Albany.

He released a tweet that said simply: “Thank You New York.”

- Press Association