Court jails Everton fan who was filmed attacking Lyon players while holding his son, aged 3

An Everton fan has been jailed for eight weeks after attacking opposition players while holding his young child, who was sucking on a dummy.

Snarling Michael Fitzpatrick was seen holding his three-year-old son in one arm and using the other to grapple or punch at opposition players during a Europa Cup tie between Everton and Lyon last October.

The footage from Goodison Park went viral.

Fitzpatrick was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault, when he appeared at the Community Justice Centre in Bootle, on May 23, Merseyside Police said.

He was also given a six-year football banning order due to the serious aggravating factor of the assault taking place while holding a child.

Superintendent Dave Charnock, of Merseyside Police, said: "The majority of fans went to the game to enjoy it for what it was - a football match between two passionate clubs.

"The police will not tolerate the selfish and idiotic actions of a few attempting to spoil a game of football that the vast majority of people went along to enjoy.

"We will continue to work closely with all of our local clubs to make matches safe and enjoyable occasions for everyone, and ensure that we look to prosecute anyone who commits this type of behaviour."

"Fitzpatrick will now will have a criminal record and the consequences of this in the future could be significant."

The incident happened during the second half of the first leg with the home side trailing visitors Lyon.

Toffees skipper Ashley Williams' push on goalkeeper Anthony Lopes ignited a heated confrontation between several Everton and Lyon players which continued off the pitch and in front of the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End.

Everton FC banned Fitzpatrick for life from the ground.

Callum McCready, 19, of Four Acre Lane, Clock Face, St Helens, was also charged with assault in connection with the incident and was given a caution.

Daniel Herbert, 30, of Asbourne Crescent, Roby, pleaded not guilty to common assault and will stand trial in June.

