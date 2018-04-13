Court hears how paramedic tipped water out of mouth of baby who was taking four breaths a minute

A paramedic in England had to "tip" water out of a three-month-old baby boy allegedly shaken and immersed in water by his parents, a British court heard.

Ah'Kiell Walker was naked, cold and wet when paramedics arrived at his family home in Archdeacon Street, Gloucester, England, on July 30, 2016.

The baby was so cold that medics were unable to record a temperature and was taking just four breaths per minute.

He was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and then transferred to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, where he died the following day.

Bristol Crown Court heard Ah'Kiell had suffered brain injuries potentially caused by shaking, and may have been immersed in water.

His parents, Hannah Henry, 22, and Alistair Walker, 27, deny manslaughter, causing or allowing the death of a child, and cruelty to a person aged under 16.

Gary Mills, a rapid response lead paramedic for South Western Ambulance Service, arrived at the family home after Henry called 999 just after 10am.

"The baby was wet, he was naked and unresponsive. I could see that the breathing rate was not enough to sustain life," Mr Mills told the jury.

"It looked like the baby had been got out of the bath, that's how wet it was. From what I could see, the mouth contained water.

"The first priority is to clear the airway. I tipped the baby on to its side. Effectively using gravity to tip the water out. Water came out of the mouth.

"The baby felt very cold. It was a day in July, it was a warm day and there was no reason for the baby to be that cold on that sort of day."

Mr Mills said he was unable to say how much water came out of Ah'Kiell's mouth and told the jury that the floor around the baby was also wet.

He described Walker as being "aggressive" and said he stopped the father from pushing down on the baby's stomach "forcefully" with his hand.

An ambulance arrived and Ah'Kiell was dried off with a towel to allow a defibrillator to be used. The baby was then taken to hospital.

Walker claimed he had left Ah'Kiell for an unspecified amount of time and returned to find him unresponsive, Mr Mills said.

Ah'Kiell was pronounced dead at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children at 1.44pm on July 31.

A post-mortem examination found Ah'Kiell's death was caused by a lack of oxygen to his brain, with a pathologist also finding four older fractures to his ribs and a fracture to his shoulder.

Jurors have been told that Walker was "obsessed" with Ah'Kiell's constipation and fed him water through bottles with the teat cut to increase the flow.

Accounts given by Walker and Henry in police interviews do not explain his injuries, prosecutor Andrew Langdon QC said.

Following the death, officers examined phones used by Henry and Walker.

They revealed that Henry had told friends she wanted to end her relationship with Walker by the time Ah'Kiell was nine or 10 weeks old.

During the same period, internet searches were made on Walker's phone including "shaken baby syndrome", "can I squeeze my baby", "internal bleeding due to trauma" and "baby broken ribs".

One search, on June 14, asked: "Can babies feel pain?", followed by "baby burst liver".

Henry, of Tuffley, Gloucestershire, and Walker, of Lansdowne Green, London, deny all the charges against them.

- PA