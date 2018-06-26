Couple sentenced to life for murder of French nanny over bizarre obsession with Boyzone pop star

Update 1pm: A delusional couple have been jailed for at least 30 years for torturing their French nanny to death over a bizarre obsession with a Boyzone pop star.

"Vindictive and overbearing" Sabrina Kouider, 35, and her "timid" partner Ouissem Medouni, 40, killed 21-year-old Sophie Lionnet over a false belief she was in league with music mogul Mark Walton.

Afterwards, they threw her body on a bonfire in the garden of their Wimbledon home in September last year.

Shy Sophie Lionnet, 21, was likened to a Nazi collaborator during tape-recorded interrogations (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Kouider went on to try to frame Mr Walton for her disappearance to exact "revenge" on the former boyband member.

Following an Old Bailey trial, the defendants were found guilty of murder, having admitted perverting

the course of justice.

Jailing the pair for life, Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC said: "It is plain from all the evidence that Sophie was a kind, gentle and good natured girl."

He said the allegations she was plotting with Mr Walton to abuse the family were a "complete fiction".

There was no excuse of the "horrible cruelty" and "humiliation" the defendants exacted on Miss Lionnet during taped interrogations before her death, the judge said.

Sabrina Kouider, who claimed her nanny had run off with music mogul Mark Walton, was found guilty of her murder (Metropolitan Police/PA)

He said: "I'm sure on all the evidence you were both involved in torturing Sophie in the bath in the lead up to her death in making her think she would drown unless you gave her information you wanted which was not in her power to give because it did not exist.

"The suffering and the torture you put her through before her death was prolonged and without pity."

He said their behaviour had its "origins in cruelty and a desire for revenge".

He told Kouider she was motivated by an unjustified desire to make Miss Lionnet and Mr Walton "suffer", despite suffering from a mental disorder.

He told her: "I do not think you thought for one moment you were acting lawfully. I'm sure you knew the way you interrogated her was unacceptable in the extreme, that it was unlawful to assault her and she was in a dreadful state by the time of her death and torturing her in the bath was totally and utterly wrong."

Earlier: Couple to be sentenced over French nanny murder

The patio, where the body was found, at the Wimbledon home in south-west of Sabrina Kouider and Ouissem Medouni (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Prosecutor Richard Horwell QC had told jurors that neither were prepared to admit the truth – that they killed her out of “revenge and punishment”.

Banker Medouni hung his head and fashion designer Kouider wept as they were found guilty of murder last month.

Sophie Lionnet’s mother Catherine Devallonne described her daughter’s killers as “monsters” (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Miss Lionnet’s tearful mother, Catherine Devallonne, said: “These self-obsessed individuals who murdered Sophie did not believe Sophie had a value.

“Those monsters repeatedly beat Sophie. They starved, tortured and broke her until she could no longer fight.

“They took away her dignity and finally her life painfully ebbed away until Sophie struggled to take her final terrified breath in the bath.

“Our Sophie will soon be laid to rest. No god will ever forgive you both for what you have done to our daughter.”

The victim’s father, Patrick Lionnet, said what the couple did to his shy and reserved daughter was “beyond comprehension” and “unforgivable”.

Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC will sentence the defendants on Tuesday.

- Press Association