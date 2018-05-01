Could this paper creation mean the end of plastic water bottles?

A social enterprise has come up with a solution to reduce plastic waste: bottles made from paper.

The Choose Water bottle is completely biodegradable and took a year to develop. The outside is made from recycled paper and the inside coated with a waterproof liner.

Choose Water says the bottle liner can be beneficial to the environment, neutralising soil acidity and providing nutrients to aquatic environments.

As well as environmentally-friendly bottles, the company donates 100% of its profits to the charity Water For Africa.

The company is currently crowdfunding on website Indigegogo to better the quality of its bottles and increase production – the funding target is £25,000.

- Press Association