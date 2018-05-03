Cosby’s wife hits out at ‘mob justice’ behind sexual assault conviction

Bill Cosby’s wife has called for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was “mob justice, not real justice”.

Camille Cosby commented on the case for the first time today, in a statement issued through a spokesman, a week after her husband of 54 years was convicted of aggravated indecent assault.

Ms Cosby called her husband’s chief accuser Andrea Constand a liar.

She compared the dozens of other women who have accused the TV star to “lynch mobs” and his treatment to that of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black boy lynched in 1955 over false allegations that he flirted with a white woman.

Cosby, 80, is under house arrest awaiting sentencing that could put him in prison for the rest of his life.

