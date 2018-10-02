Conservative Conference: Chairman plays down Johnson appearance; May slaps down Hunt over Soviet gaffe

Update - 9.40am: Tory chairman Brandon Lewis said Boris Johnson’s appearance at the party’s conference was an indication of the “range of meetings” at the gathering.

Mr Lewis sought to play down the impact of the former foreign secretary’s speech on the eve of Theresa May’s closing address at the conference in Birmingham.

Mr Johnson’s activities at the conference will fuel speculation about his leadership ambitions, but Mr Lewis said his opposition to the British Government’s Brexit plan was not new and the May's blueprint remained the only option on the table.

Boris was at Chequers, he resigned after Chequers, I don’t think his position is news to anybody, it’s a position he has held for the last few months

Asked if Mr Johnson’s presence was a distraction, Mr Lewis told the Press Association: “Actually one of the great things about the Conservative Party conference is the phenomenal amount of fringe events, members’ events, the opportunity for members to hear from people all across our party, both in Parliament and outside Parliament.”

He added “the more events we have got, the better”.

Mr Johnson has branded the British Prime Minister’s Chequers plan “deranged” and compared it to putting a “suicide vest” on the constitution.

But Mr Lewis said: “Boris was at Chequers, he resigned after Chequers, I don’t think his position is news to anybody, it’s a position he has held for the last few months.

“But we have been very clear, we have got to deliver a deal for the UK that’s good for our economy, make sure people continue to have the opportunity to have job security and job opportunities for the future and respect that referendum and deliver on getting back control of our border, of our laws, of our money and that’s what this package does.”

He added: “The reality is there is one clear plan out there for how to deliver on the referendum that respects what people voted for and delivers for our economy in the UK – the Chequers plan that we agreed and set out in the white paper does exactly that and I’m confident that the Prime Minister, in Europe over the next month or so, will negotiate a deal which she can bring back to Parliament that will get the support of people across Parliament and deliver for the UK.”

As party chairman, Mr Lewis restated his apology for the conference app fiasco which resulted in some MPs’ contact details being accidentally disclosed.

“There was a technical fault with the app that meant there was an issue for some people.

“As soon as we knew about that we dealt with it, within half an hour it was fixed and dealt with so the app is now working and has been from the start of conference, working securely and properly.

“But any breach of data is completely unacceptable, it’s why we have made a report to the Information Commissioner. We’ll be making a further detailed report.”

The company which supplied the app – CrowdComms – has apologised “as have I, as have we”, Mr Lewis said.

“We will continue to do that investigation and deal with it seriously and properly,” he said.

Earlier: British Prime Minister disowns Jeremy Hunt’s comparison of EU with Soviet Union

Theresa May has slapped down her Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt by publicly disowning his comparison of the EU with the Soviet Union.

Mr Hunt’s comments have been widely condemned by politicians and diplomats from across Europe, with particular disdain expressed in countries formerly under Soviet domination.

Lithuania’s European Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis, who was born in a Siberian labour camp after his family’s deportation by Stalin and was later arrested by the KGB secret police as a dissident, offered to give the Foreign Secretary a history lesson.

And Estonia’s ambassador to London, Tiina Intelmann, described Mr Hunt’s comments as “insulting” to all those who lived under the Soviet yoke before the collapse of the communist regime in 1991.

In his keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham on Sunday, Mr Hunt accused Brussels of seeking to “punish” Britain for wanting to leave the EU and compared it to the USSR trying to stop its citizens leaving.

Dear @Jeremy_Hunt

I was born in Soviet gulag and been imprisoned by KGB a few times in my life.

Happy to brief you on the main differences between #EU and Soviet Union. And also why we escaped the #USSR

Anytime. Whatever helps. https://t.co/c2h7gbnj59 — Vytenis Andriukaitis (@V_Andriukaitis) October 1, 2018

The comment – which came just days after Theresa May demanded “respect” from the EU – was denounced as “unworthy of a British Foreign Secretary” by the former head of the UK’s diplomatic service, Lord Ricketts.

Asked whether she agreed with her Foreign Secretary’s position and regarded it as “respectful” towards European allies, Mrs May told BBC1’s Breakfast: “As I sit around that table in the European Union, there are countries there who used to be part of the Soviet Union. They are now democratic countries.

“I can tell you that the two organisations are not the same.”

In Mr Hunt’s defence, the Prime Minister added: “I think the point he was making was an important one. It was that we’ve had the biggest democratic exercise in this country’s history – the referendum vote in 2016 – and we should be respecting and delivering on that referendum.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt speaks at the Conservative Party annual conference in Birmingham (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Across the European Union, I think it’s important for people to recognise that vote and to deliver on that vote.”

In his speech on Sunday, Mr Hunt recalled a visit to Latvia, during which he observed how the Baltic state had developed into “a modern democracy, part of both Nato and the EU” after breaking free of the Soviet Union.

And he asked: “What happened to the confidence and ideals of the European dream? The EU was set up to protect freedom. It was the Soviet Union that stopped people leaving.

“The lesson from history is clear: if you turn the EU club into a prison, the desire to get out won’t diminish, it will grow, and we won’t be the only prisoner that will want to escape.”

Latvian ambassador Baiba Braze tweeted in response: “Soviets killed, deported, exiled and imprisoned 100 thousands of Latvia’s inhabitants after the illegal occupation in 1940, and ruined lives of 3 generations, while the EU has brought prosperity, equality, growth, respect.”

EU will not be given immigration priority after Brexit, Theresa May says

High-skilled workers will be given priority over those who head to the UK for low-paid jobs under new immigration rules after Brexit, Theresa May has said.

The British Prime Minister confirmed that European Union countries will be treated the same as those across the rest of the world when the new system is introduced after the Cabinet agreed the move last month.

Tourists and visitors making short trips to the UK from low-risk countries would be dealt with swiftly through electronic visa checks.

Mrs May said the long-awaited Tory immigration plans would be fair for “ordinary working people”.

For the first time in decades, it will be this country that controls and chooses who we want to come here.

She said: “Two years ago, the British public voted to leave the European Union and take back control of our borders.

“When we leave we will bring in a new immigration system that ends freedom of movement once and for all.

“For the first time in decades, it will be this country that controls and chooses who we want to come here.

“It will be a skills based system where it is workers’ skills that matter, not where they come from. It will be a system that looks across the globe and attracts the people with the skills we need.

“Crucially it will be fair to ordinary working people. For too long people have felt they have been ignored on immigration and that politicians have not taken their concerns seriously enough.

“The new skills based system will make sure low skilled immigration is brought down and set the UK on the path to reduce immigration to sustainable levels, as we promised. At the same time we are training up British people for the skilled jobs of the future.”

Home Secretary Sajid Javid is preparing to set out the immigration blueprint in a speech to the Conservative party conference.

He told Tory grassroots at a meeting on the fringes on Monday that he wanted an open system that allowed Britain to attract the best talent from across the globe.

It comes after the Migration Advisory Committee published a British Government-commissioned report last month.

The committee said that if immigration is not part of the negotiations with the EU and the UK is deciding its future system in isolation there should be no preference given to citizens from the European Economic Area (EEA).

The bloc includes the present 28 EU countries, as well as Iceland, Norway and Lichtenstein.

Ministers will publish a white paper setting out details of how the new system will work in the coming weeks ahead of an Immigration Bill next year.

Some visitors from certain countries would be fast-tracked through e-gates (PA)

So-called fly-in, fly-out visitors on short trips from certain countries would be fast-tracked through e-gates.

Security and criminal records checks would be carried out ahead of landing under the proposals.

Workers wanting to stay for longer periods would need to earn a minimum amount to ensure they were not competing for low-skilled jobs that could be filled from within the UK.

Successful applicants would be able to bring immediate family into the UK on condition of sponsorship by their future employers.

Mr Javid said EU free movement would end under the plans.

He told the Daily Mail: “If you want to come to our country and contribute, great.

“But in exchange, we expect you to live by our British values and respect our values.”

- Press Association