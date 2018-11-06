Conmen have tried to claim more than £630,000 meant for Grenfell survivors

A string of fraudsters have tried to claim more than £600,000 (€700,000) meant for survivors of the Grenfell Tower disaster in England.

The latest case saw Sharife Elouahabi, 38, of no fixed abode, admit fraud after trying to claim £103,475.60 (€118,180) for accommodation and financial help between June 23, 2017, and June 25 this year.

He claimed to have been staying at a flat on the 21st floor of the tower block where a family is known to have died. Sharife Elouahabi pleaded guilty to fraud (Met Police/PA)

Detective Constable Ben Rouse said: “This was a substantial fraud, made all the more deplorable by the fact that it was committed in the immediate aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, with the money set aside to help those directly affected by the tragedy.

“Elouahabi shamelessly took advantage of the efforts to rehouse people whose homes had been destroyed by claiming his link to one of the flats, and he was subsequently put in hotel accommodation. Further investigations revealed that he had not even lived in the tower.

“This is the latest in what is sadly a long line of Grenfell-related frauds. We will continue to investigate and where appropriate prosecute anyone who is financially profiting from the Grenfell fire, and taking away resources and support for the true victims.”

So far, 13 people have been convicted in separate cases, with a total of more than £630,000 (€720,000) in bogus claims for money that was meant for those whose lives had been devastated.

Seventy-two people died in the catastrophic fire that engulfed the Grenfell Tower block in west London on June 14 last year.

Those who have been convicted so far and the amount they each tried to claim are:

– Anh Nhu Nguyen, 53, from Bromley, south east London – £11,270

– Joyce Msokeri, 47, from Sutton, south west London – £19,000.

– Mohammad Ali Gamoota, 32, from Pimlico, central London – £6,264

– Elaine Douglas, 52, of no fixed address – £67,125.35.

– Tommy Brooks, 52, of no fixed address – £58,396.89

– Derrick Peters, 58, of no fixed address – £40,000

– Antonio Gouveia, 33, of no fixed address – £53,456.76

– Yonatan Eyob, 26, of no fixed address – £86,831.

– Jenny McDonagh, 39, from Abbey Wood, south east London – £62,000

– Mohammed Syed Rinku, 46, of no fixed address – £5070.26.

– Koffi Kouakou, 53, from Chelsea, south west London – more than £30,000

– Sharife Elouahabi, 38, of no fixed address, claimed a total of £103,475.60

– Abdelkarim Rekaya, 28, from Chelsea, south west London – £88,183.70

