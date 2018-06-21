Congress Republicans postpone key immigration vote

Back to Donald Trump World Home

House Republican leaders have abruptly postponed voting on a compromise immigration measure amid ongoing infighting between conservative and moderates.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office confirmed the decision.

Voting that had been expected on Thursday will now be held Friday instead.

House Republicans have been struggling on rival immigration bills. A more conservative measure was rejected on Thursday.

The compromise was negotiated between GOP conservative and moderate factions.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: World, US, Trump, UK, Donald Trump, immigration, US, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World