Confusion over images claiming acquitted Christian woman has left Pakistan

Pakistan’s government struggling with a crisis surrounding a Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy charges after eight years on death row says it is having to deal with fake images on social media purporting to show her leaving the country.

Information minister Fawad Chaudhry slammed the postings on Monday, one of which claims to show Asia Bibi meeting Pope Francis. The photo is actually of Ms Bibi’s daughter from two years ago. Supporters of Pakistani religious parties rally against the acquittal of Asia Bibi (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Mr Chaudhry says the images misidentifying Ms Bibi prompted death threats to a politician in one photograph.

Radical Islamists have blocked Ms Bibi’s freedom and demanded she be publicly executed. They have also filed a petition to repeal her Supreme Court acquittal.

The government says Ms Bibi remains in Pakistan, at a secret location for her own protection, until the review process is finished.

